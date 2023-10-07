Cancer Genetics (CGIX) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) is one of 8,176 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cancer Genetics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cancer Genetics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors 4400 24231 30549 621 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 333.87%. Given Cancer Genetics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cancer Genetics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $6.33 million N/A -0.08 Cancer Genetics Competitors $5.71 billion $420.36 million -83.54

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cancer Genetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics’ rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors -1,257.67% -256.33% -20.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

