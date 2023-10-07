Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

NNOX stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 969.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 77.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 73.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

