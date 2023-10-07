Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,268.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 111,849 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 118,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,178 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

