Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.41.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COF opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.