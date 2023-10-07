Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

CARA stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.82% and a negative net margin of 410.95%. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

