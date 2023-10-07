Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Caracal Gold Plc (LON:GCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 6629113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Caracal Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.33.

Caracal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine located in Narok County, Kenya; and the Nyakafuru Gold project comprising 11 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers situated in Lake Victoria Gold Fields, Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caracal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caracal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.