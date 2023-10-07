Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

