Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

