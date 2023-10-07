Carret Asset Management LLC Has $656,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 79.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,047,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,527,000 after buying an additional 1,350,805 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 146.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 151,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 89,945 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,520,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $212,859,000 after buying an additional 139,855 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 86.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 154,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 71,882 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.