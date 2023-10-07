Carret Asset Management LLC Has $672,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

