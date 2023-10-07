Carret Asset Management LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 618,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,607,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 618,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,607,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,655. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.