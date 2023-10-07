Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.74.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.41.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

