Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HRL opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

