Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,572,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $271.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average is $263.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

