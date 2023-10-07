Casper (CSPR) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Casper has a market capitalization of $366.15 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,064,246,531 coins and its circulating supply is 11,370,065,167 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,063,455,130 with 11,369,319,304 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03232205 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,362,402.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

