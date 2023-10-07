Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $151.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock worth $3,580,340 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $161.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $142.31.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

