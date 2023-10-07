Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $29.00 at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Celestica has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $26.60.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Celestica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Celestica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

