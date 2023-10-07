Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ CETX opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $14.46.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
