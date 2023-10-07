Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 354,200 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 37,284.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 49.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 357,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.