Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,902,000 after buying an additional 135,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $982.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

