Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,064 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Energizer worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 32.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENR opened at $28.96 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

