Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,774 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Patterson Companies worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock worth $577,707. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

