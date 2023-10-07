Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Cactus worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Cactus stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.