Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,989 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,569,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 740,389 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

