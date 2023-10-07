Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $14.20 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,481 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Signet Jewelers worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,336,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,691,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after buying an additional 152,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,912 shares in the company, valued at $11,855,875.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,562 shares of company stock worth $8,737,618. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $68.51 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

