Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,916 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:HMN opened at $29.50 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.87%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

