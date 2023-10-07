Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $14.45 Million in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

