Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $15.35 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after purchasing an additional 81,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,556.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 119,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,470. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

