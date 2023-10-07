Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,250 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

LPX opened at $51.99 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

