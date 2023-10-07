Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Forward Air worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,592,000 after buying an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,477,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Forward Air Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, CEO Thomas Schmitt bought 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,213.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin purchased 1,093 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.63 per share, with a total value of $75,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,832.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,213.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.