Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 214,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.65 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

