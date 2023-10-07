Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171,200 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

