Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 14,050 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of PotlatchDeltic worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

