Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 67,900 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,072 shares of company stock worth $1,797,557. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.