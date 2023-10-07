Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cerus
Cerus Stock Performance
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cerus
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.