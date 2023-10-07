CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,434,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,664,000 after purchasing an additional 257,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

