C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.30. C&F Financial has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $63.76.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 20.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 31.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 387.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

