C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Price Performance
Shares of CFFI stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.30. C&F Financial has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $63.76.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 20.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C&F Financial
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.