Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Chase has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $135.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Chase

About Chase

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chase by 46.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chase by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

