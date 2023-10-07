Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Chase Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Chase has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $135.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
