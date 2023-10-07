Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after acquiring an additional 166,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,896,000 after acquiring an additional 220,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,031,000 after acquiring an additional 527,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

