Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 174,714 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,641,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $246.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.