Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Southern worth $44,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SO opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

