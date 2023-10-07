Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,730 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.54% of ChampionX worth $33,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 26.3% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 219,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,210 shares of company stock worth $8,625,824. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. ChampionX’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

