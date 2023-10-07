Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $37.58 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

