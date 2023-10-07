Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $40.63 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of AON worth $40,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.25.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $326.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.46. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.