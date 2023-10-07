Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $46.57 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,869 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Gold Trust worth $46,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

