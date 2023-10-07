Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $46.83 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $46,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

