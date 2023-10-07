Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,494 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

