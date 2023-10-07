Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 1,874,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.61. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

