Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $902.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.71 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $931.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $920.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.87.

View Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.