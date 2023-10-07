Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 19,961 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,961 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $101.64 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

